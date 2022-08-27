Left Menu

Casa Meraki's Eco-luxury Furniture Range Shines at Index 2022

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The finest product range by Casa Meraki produced with 100 sustainability stole the show at Index 2022 Furnitech Luxes latest offering in the premium bespoke category - Casa Meraki - made its successful debut at the Index trade fair held in Mumbai.

Casa Meraki's Eco-luxury Furniture Range Shines at Index 2022
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • The finest product range by Casa Meraki produced with 100% sustainability stole the show at Index 2022 Furnitech Luxe's latest offering in the premium bespoke category - Casa Meraki - made its successful debut at the Index trade fair held in Mumbai. Casa Meraki stole the limelight of the event amid the presence of over a hundred brands with its exclusive and sustainable range of products, which were put on display. The premium selections from the collection are to be showcased in the three-day gala event, which will be open for public viewing till August 28. Furnitech Luxe's newest collection Casa Meraki works on the ethos of producing contemporary, high quality and consciously designed products. Superior ergonomics and aesthetic components are central to all its designs. Furnitech is a market leader in the upholstered furniture category, has devised a zero-waste plan for manufacturing all the items under its label. From wood to fabric, elements used in the making of the product have been consciously selected. The company has been awarded ZeD certification by the Government of India, which stands for production through recyclable materials, ensuring zero wastage during the process. The firm believes the exhibition of Casa Meraki products at the Index is a big step in the growth of the brand, which saw its launch early this month. The international trade fair by the Index is touted as the largest platform in the country to exhibit interior products and services. The event provides creators a great avenue to deliberate on business opportunities. Sharing his excitement about the successful demonstration by Casa Meraki at Index 2022, Mr. Dhawal Shah, Director, Furnitech, said the feedback it received was encouraging and would pave the way for the brand to enhance its footprint across the target market base. ''Our remarkable product range of designs received a lot of positive feedback at the event. The luxurious yet eco-friendly features in our designs carved a unique spot on the mega platform of Index to market Casa Meraki's premium customised furniture line and fetch exclusive business deals. I was thrilled to know that our principle of manufacturing sustainable, superior (in style and quality) and made-in-India products was echoed at an international chamber,'' he added.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

