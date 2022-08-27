Left Menu

One killed, 4 injured after bus rams into parked truck in UP

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 27-08-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razzaq (35), a native of Azamgarh, police said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The accident took place late of Friday night when the state roadways bus, on its way to Lucknow from Azamgarh, rammed into the truck parked on the roadside, killing one passenger and seriously injuring four others, Deputy Superintendent of Police Musafirkhana, Arpit Kapoor said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

