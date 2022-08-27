Maha: Auto fares to increase in Pune from Sept 1

The regional transport authority (RTA) has increased the autorickshaw fares to Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km in Pune from September 1, an official said on Saturday.

As per a release, along with the city, the new tariff will be applicable in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati.

Autorickshaws will charge Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km instead of Rs 21, and Rs 17 for every subsequent km instead of the prevailing rate of Rs 14, the official said.

The new fare chart will come in place in all three jurisdictions from September 1, and it is mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to recalibrate their metres, he said.

