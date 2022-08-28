Left Menu

A 30-year-old man was severely injured after his speeding car allegedly lost control and rammed into a DTC bus after hitting the divider on Sunday morning, police said. The car hit the divider following which the vehicle lost control and rammed into a Delhi Transport Corporation DTC bus, he said.The injured was shifted to Maharaja Agarsen Hospital where he is under treatment.

Man injured after car rams into DTC bus after hitting divider in Delhi
A 30-year-old man was severely injured after his speeding car allegedly lost control and rammed into a DTC bus after hitting the divider on Sunday morning, police said. The injured has been identified as Ashish Gupta, a resident of East Punjabi Bagh here, they said.

The accident too place on the Ring Road near Janmastmi Park, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said, ''When police reached the spot, a car was found in a damaged condition. During enquiry, it was found that the driver of the car was driving his car at high speed. The car hit the divider following which the vehicle lost control and rammed into a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, he said.

The injured was shifted to Maharaja Agarsen Hospital where he is under treatment. The police said the footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the accident spot are being scanned to establish the sequence of events.

