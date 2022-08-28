Coast Guard holds 10th edition of search, rescue exercise off Chennai coast

The Coast Guard on Sunday held a national maritime search and rescue exercise off Chennai coast. The exercise is the 10th edition of the Coast Guard that is being organised by the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board. A total of 24 observers from 16 foreign nations took part in the exercise in the Bay of Bengal. The theme of the 10th edition is 'Capacity Building Towards Marine Passenger Safety,' official sources said.

''Two mass rescue contingencies were simulated - one involving a passenger vessel and the other one with a passenger aircraft,'' they said.

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar inaugurated the exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)