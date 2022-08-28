Left Menu

No tax on other states' passenger vehicles coming for annual Ramdevra fair in Jaisalmer: Govt

Rajasthan government has decided to give tax exemption to passenger vehicles coming from other states in the annual fair of Ramdevra Teerth in Jaisalmer district. The state government will bear the financial burden of about Rs 1.67 crore for exemption in taxes, the release said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 19:55 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan government has decided to give tax exemption to passenger vehicles coming from other states in the annual fair of Ramdevra Teerth in Jaisalmer district. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal of the finance department in this regard, said an official release.

According to the decision of the state government, the exemption in motor vehicle tax and special road tax will be applicable for a period of 13 days from August 29 to September 10.

It is worth noting that thousands of devotees come every year in about 1500 vehicles from other states to the Ramdevra annual fair. The state government will bear the financial burden of about Rs 1.67 crore for exemption in taxes, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

