Rajnath visits IAF's radar station, witnesses functioning of air command and control system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday witnessed the functioning of the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System at a premier radar station.

The IACCS is the backbone of IAF's march towards network centricity and is a key enabler in operations.

''Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today visited a premier radar station of the IAF, where he witnessed the functioning of the Integrated Air Command & Control System,'' the defence ministry said in a statement without giving the location of the radar station.

''The system's capabilities endow its users with an enhanced situational awareness that reduces the IAF's sensor-to-shooter loop. The robust system has redundancies built into its functioning which enable seamless operations between its assets across the country,'' the ministry said.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari was present on the occasion.

Singh was given a demonstration of various networked operations conducted at various locations across the country, according to the ministry.

''These included the networked and synergised operations of fighter, transport and Remotely Piloted aircraft,'' it said.

He was also briefed about the nuances of peacetime command and control functions which include ensuring the air defence of critical areas on a day-to-day basis.

In his address, Singh complimented the air warriors for keeping the nation's skies safe throughout the year, the ministry said.

