Harsh Shah appointed CEO of IndiGrid Investment Managers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:15 IST
  Country:
  • India

IndiGrid Investment Managers has announced the appointment of Harsh Shah as its chief executive officer and whole-time director with effect from Tuesday.

''Harsh Shah has been appointed as the chief executive officer and whole-time director of IndiGrid Investment Managers Ltd (the company), Investment Manager of India Grid Trust ('IndiGrid'), with effect from August 30, 2022,'' a BSE filing said.

Shah has extensive experience in the infrastructure sector across bidding, financing, operations, mergers and acquisitions and regulatory policy.

He was instrumental in setting up IndiGrid, India's first infrastructure investment trust in the power transmission sector. He is also a member of the SEBI Advisory Committee for InvITs and REITs.

Previously, he has worked with Azure Power, Sterlite Power Transmission Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited and Procter & Gamble International Operations Pte. Limited.

He holds a master's degree in business administration from National University of Singapore and a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Nirma Institute of Technology, Gujarat University.

