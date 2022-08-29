MP: Ten hurt as bus hits bridge wall near Omkareshwar

Ten passengers were injured when their bus hit the wall of a bridge over the canal near Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after the failure of brakes, police said.

A police official said a major tragedy was averted as the wall of the bridge prevented the bus from falling into the canal.

The bus was carrying 70 passengers when its brakes failed at around 10 AM. Some passengers jumped out of the moving bus in panic and suffered injuries, said Mandhata police station in-charge Balram Singh Rathore.

Most of the passengers had boarded the bus from Dhar and Dhamnod towns, he said. Police and local people shifted the injured passengers to the Omkareshwar civil hospital. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR MAS NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)