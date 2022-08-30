Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open on Sep 5; sets price band of Rs 500-525 per share

Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 500-525 per share for the Rs 832 crore-Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will open on September 5 and conclude on September 7. The bidding for anchor investors will open on September 2.

The IPO will be a fresh issue of 1.58 crore equity shares and the Tuticorin-based bank proposes to utilize the proceeds from the issue for augmenting its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks in the country with a history of almost 100 years. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), agricultural and retail customers.

At the upper end of the price band, the bank is expected to mobilize Rs 831.6 crore through the IPO.

The company said that 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Axis Capital Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers for the public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

