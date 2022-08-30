Left Menu

Four new toy trains in Darjeeling for festive season

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:49 IST
The NFR has decided to operate four new special joyrides under the toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) during the ensuing festive season, a senior official said.

The new toy trains will run between Darjeeling and Ghum in both directions on a daily basis from October 1 and will continue till December 31 in view of the upcoming festive season, Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said.

''All the joyride specials will run with a composition of three first-class chair car coaches,'' he said.

There will be 30 seats in every first-class chair car coach, the official said.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on IRCTC website and have been informed to the public through various media.

The four trains will depart from Darjeeling at 9:20 am, 11:25 am, 1:25 pm and 3:30 pm every day, while the same will return from Ghum at 10:25 am, 12:30 pm, 2:35 pm and 4:35 pm, he added.

