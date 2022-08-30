Tixee Review: All About Tixee [2022]

A relatively new trading platform that has already garnered over 89% verified good reviews on Trust Pilot. Tixee is a multi-licensed brokerage platform operating as a global trader.

With over 155,000 registered clients active in more than 115 countries, Tixee is fast gaining traction in the financial world.

With over 220 plus CFD assets and sublime educational and trading tools to empower the client, Tixee has all the elements of a great trading platform.

What Does Tixee Offer?

Tixee offers access to a range of markets, these are:

Stocks And Indices

Purchase of part ownership in a company via equities or stocks is an age-old method to profit from the price increase.

Indices track the value of a particular market segment. Indices such as FTSE 100, Xetra Dax, and CAC 40 are some of the most popular indices worldwide. Trading indices are often an effective hedging strategy as most traders use them to diversify their portfolios.

Forex

The most liquid investment in the financial trading world with trading volumes of over USD 4 trillion daily. This primarily involves speculation of movement of one currency against another, for example, USD to GBP.

Metals

Traders choose metals to preserve the value of their investments and also hedge against volatility in other assets in the trader's portfolio such as Forex.

Commodities

One of the oldest forms of trade that pre-dates even the invention of currency. Products such as corn, cattle, and wheat. Their prices increase or decrease in the global market and benefit the investors speculating on them.

This is why CFDs (contracts for differences) are employed when trading commodities. CFDs are intended to save time for traders and investors.

Tixee Account Types

Understanding that every investor is unique and has different trading expectations and affordability, Tixee offers four different types of trading accounts depending on user preference.

Account Type Entry Standard Premium VIP Minimum Deposit Level $250 $2500 $10,000 $50,000 Account Currency USD/GBP/EUR Spreads from 1.5 pips 1.2 pips 0.8 pips 0 pips Leverage Up to 1:500 1:500 1:400 1:200 Rebate Bonus Up To 30% 50% 70% 100% Stop Out Level 10% 20% 25% 30%

The Trading Platforms

Tixee offers a powerful interface to empower its clients. These platforms are:

o The Meta Trader 4

o The Meta Trader 5

Social Trading

Tixee also has a third major platform which uses the Meta Trader 5 interface. This social trading or copy trading allows clients to choose to follow or "copy" strategies of established traders. Those traders earn performance fees in return.

Followers have the ability to research a particular trader's strategies before choosing to copy them. Similarly, strategy providers also have the ability to follow other, better strategy providers.

Traders can view live leaderboards and select the trader they feel has the best strategy. The only downside in social trading with Tixee lies in the fact that it is only possible with a valid MT5 account. This platform does not work with the MT4 interface.

Regulation & Licensing

Tixee is regulated by three different authorities. These authorities are:

Authority Country License Number Name of Company CySEC Cyprus 411/22 GVD Korimcy Ltd FSA Seychelles SD061 Pipbull Ltd FSCA South Africa 49648 GVT Korimza (PTY) Ltd

Regulation from three different authorities located in different countries adds to Tixee's legitimacy as a trading broker.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that since Tixee does not operate in Seychelles, it has an offshore broker's license.

In order to attain an offshore license, Seychelles has the following legal requirements:

Minimum equity requirement of USD 50,000 Minimum two shareholders and two directors. Shareholders can act as directors. A registered company office address in Seychelles. A company secretary Annual Audited accounts filing

Final Verdict On Tixee

As a brokerage platform, overall it is well regulated and reliable with a 24/5 customer service facility. One disadvantage is that it is not available in all countries worldwide, namely, the USA, Canada, Seychelles, North Korea, and the EU. Tixee is working on obtaining a license to further its outreach to these countries as well.

If this inspires you, contact Tixee today and start trading immediately!

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored marketing content. Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)