Left Menu

Bulk carrier beached after collision with LNG tanker in Gibraltar

"The Gibraltar Port Authority remains at the scene and is continuously reviewing all aspects of the situation," the Gibraltar government said in a statement. The vessel OS 35, loaded with steel bars and carrying over 400 tonnes of fuel, clipped the ADAM LNG as the former was moving to exit the bay.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:51 IST
Bulk carrier beached after collision with LNG tanker in Gibraltar

An LNG tanker and a bulk carrier have collided off Gibraltar, leaving the latter beached, authorities in the British overseas territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula said on Tuesday.

The collision forced the closure of the port for four hours, but it has fully reopened, authorities said, while booms were being deployed around the beached vessel to prevent any potential fuel spill. "The Gibraltar Port Authority remains at the scene and is continuously reviewing all aspects of the situation," the Gibraltar government said in a statement.

The vessel OS 35, loaded with steel bars and carrying over 400 tonnes of fuel, clipped the ADAM LNG as the former was moving to exit the bay. The Marshall Islands-flagged ADAM LNG arrived in Gibraltar after unloading in Malta. It remains at anchor near the place where the collision took place. The Gibraltar Port Authority directed the OS 35 to the eastside to ensure it could be safely beached to minimise the risk of the vessel sinking.

Its 24-strong crew remain onboard at the request of the captain, but could be evacuated if necessary. (Writing by Emma Pinedo in Madrid; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022