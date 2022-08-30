Left Menu

Income Tax Department Pune and Symbiosis International Deemed University organizes Inter College Competition in Maharashtra

As the nation celebrates "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" through various events and functions, Income Tax Department, Pune in association with Symbiosis International (Deemed University) organized an Inter College Table Tennis and Debate Competition at Symbiosis Vishwabhavan, Senapati Bapat Road and Prabhat Road Campus.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:57 IST
Pravin Kumar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Pune, and Dr S B Muzumdar of Symbiosis along with other esteemed guests and Student Winners . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the nation celebrates "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" through various events and functions, Income Tax Department, Pune in association with Symbiosis International (Deemed University) organized an Inter College Table Tennis and Debate Competition at Symbiosis Vishwabhavan, Senapati Bapat Road and Prabhat Road Campus. Students representing different colleges enthusiastically participated in these two competitions from various districts of Maharashtra.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony of the said competition was held at Symbiosis International University, Lavale Campus. Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune, Sh. Pravin Kumar was the Chief Guest for the Prize Distribution Ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Pravin Kumar gave the background of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in his speech. He also highlighted the various events like cyclothons, outreach programs, tree plantation drives, vaccination camps etc. undertaken by the charge of Pr CCIT Pune to celebrate the Mahotsav.

Dr S B Mujumdar, Founder and President of Symbiosis and Chancellor, Symbiosis International University addressing the gathering stressed upon the need to work together towards the goal of nation building. He also reminded the audience that very few people who had celebrated the first Indian Independence Day survived today. The prizes were given by Pravin Kumar, Dr S. B. Mujumdar, Yeshwant Chavan, CCIT, Thane, S.K. Singh, CCIT, Pune, Sanjay Kumar, DGIT, Pune and Sanjivani Mujumdar who graced the dias.

This Story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

