BestMediaInfo enters general news space; launches NewsDrum.in

The platform aims at providing in-depth coverage of biggest news stories with a neutral perspective August 30, 2022 | New Delhi India’s leading media, advertising and marketing news platform BestMediaInfo.com has now ventured into the general news segment by launching NewsDrum.in. NewsDrum has been positioned as a premium and independent online news platform specialising in providing in-depth news stories with a neutral view about everything related to news; be it politics, business, sports, digital economy, startups, international events or entertainment and lifestyle. Launched and led by Niraj Sharma, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of BestMediaInfo.com & BuzzInContent.com, NewsDrum is the only platform of its kind; certainly not an experiment, which believes in educating people with well-grounded facts from the country and across the world. NewsDrum pledges to stand for open and independent journalism, wholly unbiased, be it religious or political, pecuniary or otherwise. Testimony to the fact is that the platform does not cover any development from lens of Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, etc. “Mudslinging and targeted slandering will not make it to NewsDrum. The only agenda is to inform and educate in a parliamentary way. NewsDrum will be voicing the views of the people with authority over the subject and those genuinely close to the developments. No random statements and random sources will be acknowledged,” Sharma said. NewsDrum will also strive best to give equal weightage to “for” and “against” views on any issue to avoid a slant. “Objectivity will be the keyword we will religiously follow and remain “to the point. NewsDrum will also go all-out to call out any misinformation half-facts it will come across. Imposing, bold, sharp and incisive are not just the words but will be pillars of the framework NewsDrum will operate in,” said Sharma, who will be leading the editorial efforts, along with a team of experienced journalists. The logo of the platform has been created and conceptualised by Santosh Padhi, fondly known as Paddy, the only Indian to have featured among world's top 10 art directors' list by Cannes Lions. “The NewsDrum logo and design perfectly articulates the characteristics of the platform. There is a point of view and then there is a counter point of view. The upper and lower speech blurbs denote two opposite points of views coming together to make a neutral “N”, the positioning of NewsDrum,” Sharma added.

