Saregama Strikes Global Licensing Deal with YouTube to Include Saragama's Catalogue of Recordings on YouTube Shorts

Now users can create content using Saregama’s expansive catalogue on YouTube Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Saregama announced a global deal with YouTube for YouTube Shorts, a short format video experience on YouTube.

This partnership will allow users to create Shorts on YouTube using Saregama’s humongous catalogue of songs. Saregama is India’s oldest music label with a rich catalogue of over 1.40 lac songs across many different genres including new & old film/non-film songs, devotional music, ghazals &Indipop in more than 25 languages like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Gujrati amongst others.

Starting now, YouTube Shorts creators will be able to use music from one of the most extensive music libraries of India, which includes classics from legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt, Laxmikant Pyarelal at the same time latest hits from Badshah, Neeti Mohan, Papon, Adnan Sami and many other contemporary artistes.

The short content format is very popular among audiences and creators as it is a very inclusive way of expressing thoughts, emotions, moods or experiences in a more vibrant, personal, engaging and meaningful manner.

About Saregama India Limited Saregama India Limited, formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd is a RPSG group company owning the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. The ownership of nearly 50 per cent of all the music ever recorded in India also makes Saregama the most authoritative repository of the country’s musical heritage. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - publishing, film production and digital content.

About RPSG Group RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India’s fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group’s businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enables services, FMCG, media and entertainment and agriculture.

