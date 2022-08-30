Left Menu

Eight dead as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:45 IST
Eight dead as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Kishtwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight people were killed and three others injured critically when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The SUV, carrying the passengers from Chingam to Chatroo, met with the accident near village Bonda at around 3.15 pm, the official said.

They said rescue teams, comprising police, Rashtriya Rifles and local villagers, swung into action immediately after the vehicle rolled down from the hilly road.

Five persons were found dead on-the-spot and three others succumbed while being evacuated to a hospital, the officials said, adding three more injured were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat has reached the scene and is supervising the rescue operation, the officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident as "unfortunate" and said "all possible help, as required, will be provided.'' Former minister G M Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and demanded immediate ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of each deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022