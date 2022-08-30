Bollywood celebrity designer Asma Gulzar announces the launch of novel collection 'Malak'

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/ATK): Celebrity designer Asma Gulzar along has announced the launch of her exquisite collection called 'Malak' in a statement and has affirmed that the collection will be available in her flagship store in New Delhi, and also in other locations across Delhi and Dubai. Asma's work has been felicitated at various award functions such as the British Parliament award, Stardust Global Indian Icon Award and a Beingshe Universe Award among many others. "Malak is a rendition served by me and my team weaved around the theme of big fat Indian weddings and celebrates the glitz of a dreamy Indian wedding. We have designed and put together this exquisite collection to glamourize Indian weddings and we are looking forward to the launch of 'Malak', says Asma Gulzar, in a statement.

Asma Gulzar was a debutante in the year 2008 and since then she has been conceptualizing and launching out of the box and in-trend collections globally. The new collection "Malak" is an ethnic take into sheek beauty which dazzles sparkle and class with its fall. Asma Gulzar is a known name in Bollywood and her private label Aida Couture has been worn by various Bollywood celebrities' for a long while now. Since her debut collection launch in the year 2008, Asma Gulzar has worked with celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nushrat Barucha, Debolina and Pooja Batra.

"A romantic fantasy combined with the concept of Big fat Indian weddings," is how Asma characterizes her vision 'Malak'. Similar to how we Indians go all out with our traditional attire, Asma Gulzar has never been afraid to experiment with new looks and push the limits of fashion. Asma Gulzar entered the design world in 2003 as she worked toward her NIFT degree, she quickly established her name in the field which is accredited to her innovative ideas and passion for fashion. She has received praise and honors from all around the world since becoming independent in 2008 and has secured a spot in some of the most prestigious boutiques.

This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)