CASAGRAND forays into home building segment, seeks to develop 500 homes in 3 yrs

at this moment, we will build houses in Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. We aim to build 500 houses under CASAGRAND Perch in 3 years, he said in a press release.The companys group marketing head Shyam Venugopal would be the Business Head of CASAGRAND Perch while Ganesalingam would administer and oversee the entire process as CASAGRAND Perch Head-sales and marketing, it added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:18 IST
Realty firm Casagrand has unveiled an independent residential construction venture -- 'CASAGRAND PERCH', and announced plans to build 500 homes over the next three years under the new initiative.

CASAGRAND Perch would be involved in designing of the residential units for customers who own a minimum of 1,500 sq ft land, while keeping in mind the concepts of light, ventilation, privacy and 'vaastu,' a company official said on Wednesday.

''Through this venture, we will build an individual home by following the same standards of CASAGRAND. People usually reach out to unorganised players to build their homes and there are times when they are not satisfied with the outcome.'' CASAGRAND founder-managing director Arun Mn noted.

''CASAGRAND Perch has been conceptualised as a venture that will professionally take care of the end-to-end requirements of home building.. at this moment, we will build houses in Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. We aim to build 500 houses under CASAGRAND Perch in 3 years,'' he said in a press release.

The company's group marketing head Shyam Venugopal would be the Business Head of CASAGRAND Perch while Ganesalingam would administer and oversee the entire process as CASAGRAND Perch Head-sales and marketing, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

