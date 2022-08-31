British rail staff plan nationwide strike next month
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British staff at nine train operators as well as train infrastructure owner Network Rail will walk out in a 24-hour strike beginning on Sept. 26 over pay and conditions, a transport workers' union said on Wednesday.
The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association said it was still in talks with Network Rail about a possible settlement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Network Rail
Advertisement