Left Menu

Jitender Kumar Singla, Business icon of Dubai takes over a 5-star hotel on his 50th birthday

At a gala event in Dubai Jitender Kumar Singla launched his 5-star hotel in Name of The Bristol Hotel earlier the property was managed by J W Marriott group of hotels at Deira Dubai. At the event high profile guest were invited from all over the world, Singla old friends also came in from Russia for the Launch of the hotel and to celebrate his 50th birthday. On his birthday with many precious gifts JK Singla received a very special gift directly from the office of Putin President of Russia.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-08-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 15:39 IST
Jitender Kumar Singla, Business icon of Dubai takes over a 5-star hotel on his 50th birthday
Jitender Kumar Singla, Business icon of Dubai takes over a 5-star hotel on his 50th birthday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI/GPRC): At a gala event in Dubai Jitender Kumar Singla launched his 5-star hotel in Name of The Bristol Hotel earlier the property was managed by J W Marriott group of hotels at Deira Dubai. At the event high profile guest were invited from all over the world, Singla old friends also came in from Russia for the Launch of the hotel and to celebrate his 50th birthday. On his birthday with many precious gifts JK Singla received a very special gift directly from the office of Putin President of Russia. Dr Jitendra Matlani Dubai based business tycoon, a close friend of Jitender Kumar Singla said that Singla is a Dubai based Indian origin Billionaire spent 27 years of his life in Russia, he came to Dubai in 2018, Chairs multiple business organizations.

Jitender Kumar Singla is planning to launch a automobile start up in 2023. Jitender Kumar Singla has also started a Shark TanX company in Dubai to help start up's which is proving financial back up to new small and medium businesses. Singla apart from his business engagements is very active in several social causes. Helping various NGO's. He is very friendly and all his close friends call him JK with love.

Indian Billionaire Jitender Kumar Singla (Founder of JK Group of Companies) met Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa 2022. Today, with Singla at its helm the JK Group of Companies is a conglomerate that has diversified to include a multitude of fields such as Real Estate in India UAE, Education, Alcohol import, Car rentals, retail sector to name just a few. Jitender Singla is also an angel investor offering financial help to promising start-ups internationally. Jitender Singla is a Senior President of DPIAF UAE and he got awards for best icon businessman in Dubai 2022 and also for the International Peace award 2022. This Story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022