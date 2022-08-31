Four killed in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Four persons, including two couples, were killed in two separate road accidents in Khargone and Damoh districts of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

In Khargone district, a man and his wife, aged 60 and 55 respectively, were crushed to death when a speeding truck overturned on them while they were seated outside their house along the roadside at Okhla under the Balwada police station limits, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vinod Dixit.

Their bodies were retrieved after the truck was removed with the help of machines. The driver of the truck was arrested, he said.

In the Damoh district, a man and his wife aged 55 and 50 years were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley at Kua Chauraha under the Mandiado police station limits in the morning, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivkumar Singh said.

Three women sitting on the tractor-trolley carrying bricks were injured in the accident, he said, adding that the driver fled from the spot.

