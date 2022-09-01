Three of family killed, four injured in road accident

Three members of a family including a new-born and his mother were killed in a road accident at Kolhar Taluk of the district, police said on Thursday.

The family hailing from Kalaburagi were travelling in a car to Vijayapura from Bagalkote. Police said another car was also on the road and both tried to overake a State-owned KSRTC bus at Kupakaddi cross in Kolhar Taluk and crashed against it on Wednesday night.

Under the impact, three of the family in the car died and four others were injured, police said and added that the injured have been admitted to hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)