Left Menu

Three of family killed, four injured in road accident

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:22 IST
Three of family killed, four injured in road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family including a new-born and his mother were killed in a road accident at Kolhar Taluk of the district, police said on Thursday.

The family hailing from Kalaburagi were travelling in a car to Vijayapura from Bagalkote. Police said another car was also on the road and both tried to overake a State-owned KSRTC bus at Kupakaddi cross in Kolhar Taluk and crashed against it on Wednesday night.

Under the impact, three of the family in the car died and four others were injured, police said and added that the injured have been admitted to hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022