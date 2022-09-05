SSVM Transforming India Conclave ends on a grand note

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2022 that was held on September 1, 2 and 3, 2022 ended on a grand note with a promise of a bigger conclave to be held next year. An initiative by the SSVM Group of institutions to commemorate 25 years of excellence, this conclave held over 3 days featured stellar speakers showcasing their learnings, skills and imparting advice to the future of the country. Each speaker pushed students to step up and take responsibility through entrepreneurship, skills and any means to make themselves and the country better. SSVM's Founder and Managing Trustee, Dr Manimekalai Mohan, spoke about the importance of humility and how it helps people reach new heights of success. "This is what we teach, the hallmark of our eminent alumni. We must reach for the skies, but we must be humble." Dr Manimekalai congratulated the teachers who won awards and students who pitched entrepreneurship ideas. "The students were bursting with ideas. Some of the pitches by the students were innovative and I am sure they will blossom to become successful in whatever discipline they choose. I am sure they will blossom. The future looks bright and full of hope."

Manimekalai Mohan, Founder of SSVM Institutions at the Transforming India Conclave 22. More than 1000 students, teachers and socialites attended the conclave and were delighted by what they witnessed. 3 teams were awarded studentpreneur awards. The First Place was won by Aishwarya Lakshitha and Ananya Dutta of Class XII at Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Chennai. In second place were Jeeva.S and K Subba Ram Reddy from Velammal Vidyalaya, Chennai, and in third place was Nidin Sridhar from Shree Saraswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer School, Mettupalayam.

A stellar line of speakers enthralled the students and included, 1. Nambi Narayanan - Indian Aerospace Engineer, Padma Bhushan awardee2. Chetan Bhagat - Indian Author, Columnist, Youtuber3. Ashish Vidyathri - Indian Actor, Motivational Speaker & Co-founder of Avid Miner4. Swathy Rohit - Founder and CEO - Health Basik5. Dr Ramkumar - Founder and Director - Punarnava Ayurveda6. Lydian Nadhaswaram - Indian Musician7. Mohamad Irfan - Blogger, Youtuber and Content Creator8. Pooja Srinivasa Raja - Director of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Founder of Transforming Foundation9. CK Kumaravel - CEO of Natural Salon and Spa10. Vivek Karunakaran - Indian Fashion Designer11. Anupama Kumar Vijay Anand - Founder of Vriksham, Educational Content Creator12. Sharaan - Certified Corporate Trainer, Public Speaker, CEO of Drums Circle13. Deepa Aathreya - Founder The ALT School14. Prasiddhi Singh - Social Entrepreneur, Young Environmentalist and Founder of Prasiddhi Forest Foundation15. Harun Robert - Indian Professional Artist, Youtube and TV Personality

This was the first edition of the Transforming India Conclave. This conclave focused on inviting students to come and pitch their business ideas - a first-of-its-kind initiative and recognizing the key role teachers play in molding young lives. Teachers across Tamil Nadu were recognized for their work in making a difference. The conclave ended with a promise to make the next edition in 2023 bigger and better. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)