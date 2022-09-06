PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Volkswagen will float a portion of its prized sports-car brand, Porsche, within weeks, in what is likely to be one of the largest-ever public debuts in Germany.

EY's leaders are expected to give the go-ahead for a plan to split its audit and consulting businesses. Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica Plc is in talks with banks to secure billions of pounds in extra credit to meet soaring collateral demands as the energy market remains volatile.

U.S. life sciences company Illumina is set to appeal against a forthcoming decision from the European Union antitrust regulators to block its $8 bln acquisition of cancer-screening start-up Grail. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

