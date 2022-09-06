Nilgiris Mountain Rail service cancelled for second day

The services of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) was cancelled for the second day between Udhagamandalam and Mettupalayam on Tuesday, as the workers are engaged in clearing the boulders and mud fallen on the track due to landslide. The railways had cancelled the train services on Monday after receiving reports about the heavy landslide on the track between Kallar and Hillgrove stations on Sunday and brought back the train with 140 passengers to Mettupalayam, railway sources said.

Since the restoration works on the track are continuing, the railways cancelled the NMR services, much to the disappointment of tourists. The services will resume only after clearing of the debris, they said.

