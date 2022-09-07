Left Menu

Alphalogic Industries Limited has won the order to supply mobile compactor storage system

Alphalogic Industries Limited, the subsidiary company of Alphalogic Techsys Limited, has won the order to supply mobile compactor storage systems to Wilo Mather & Platt Pumps Pvt Limited for their factory unit based in Chinchwad, Pune. The fulfillment of this order is expected in September.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 16:31 IST
Alphalogic Industries Limited has won the order to supply mobile compactor storage system
Alphalogic Industries Limited has won the order to supply mobile compactor storage system. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/ATK): Alphalogic Industries Limited, the subsidiary company of Alphalogic Techsys Limited, has won the order to supply mobile compactor storage systems to Wilo Mather & Platt Pumps Pvt Limited for their factory unit based in Chinchwad, Pune. The fulfillment of this order is expected in September. Alphalogic Industries Limited is a Pune-based company dealing in Heavy Duty Storage Racks, Mobile Compactor, Pallet Racking System, Metal Pallets and Mezzanine Floor.

Alphalogic provides smart storage solutions for optimum space utilisation. This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022