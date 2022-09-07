Alphalogic Industries Limited has won the order to supply mobile compactor storage system

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/ATK): Alphalogic Industries Limited, the subsidiary company of Alphalogic Techsys Limited, has won the order to supply mobile compactor storage systems to Wilo Mather & Platt Pumps Pvt Limited for their factory unit based in Chinchwad, Pune. The fulfillment of this order is expected in September. Alphalogic Industries Limited is a Pune-based company dealing in Heavy Duty Storage Racks, Mobile Compactor, Pallet Racking System, Metal Pallets and Mezzanine Floor.

Alphalogic provides smart storage solutions for optimum space utilisation. This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

