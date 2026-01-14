Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Slain Youth in Jamshedpur

A gruesome discovery was made in Jamshedpur's Telco area as locals found the body of an unidentified youth with his throat slit, police reported Wednesday.

Morning garbage disposal led to the shocking find, prompting swift police involvement. Initial evidence indicates the murder happened elsewhere, with the body dumped post-mortem.

The victim, believed to be around 26, is subject to forensic examination at MGM Hospital. Investigators are delving into CCTV and call data for potential leads.

