French Government Survives No Confidence Vote Amidst Mercosur Deal Controversy

On Wednesday, the French government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, successfully withstood a no-confidence vote in parliament. This motion, driven by the France Unbowed party, came as a protest against a controversial trade agreement between the EU and the South American Mercosur bloc.

The motion garnered support from 256 members of parliament, falling short of the 288 votes required for it to pass. The political tension signifies widespread disapproval among certain factions regarding the trade deal which has sparked significant debate within the legislative body.

Amidst this political turbulence, another no-confidence motion filed by the National Rally is yet to be voted on. This underscores the challenges faced by the Lecornu government amidst mounting criticism over international trade agreements.

