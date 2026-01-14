Left Menu

Jharkhand's Global Leap: From Davos to Oxford

Jharkhand's participation at the World Economic Forum signifies its growing role in India’s economic landscape. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state marks 25 years of formation with a focus on sustainable growth. Showcasing its rich resources, Jharkhand aims to attract global investors and enhance global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:11 IST
Jharkhand's Global Leap: From Davos to Oxford
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is set to make its mark on the global stage, as it prepares for participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. The state's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, will be present to reinforce Jharkhand's standing amidst India's broader economic landscape.

This participation marks a significant milestone as the state celebrates 25 years since its formation. Known for its rich mineral resources, Jharkhand plays a crucial role in India's industrial and energy sectors. It aims to leverage this at the WEF, focusing on partnerships in sustainable energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Jharkhand's engagement at WEF is part of its long-term vision, 'Growth in Harmony with Nature.' By showcasing policy reforms and investment readiness, the state aims to engage directly with global investors, enhancing its visibility and strengthening international partnerships.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan and Qatar Forge Diplomatic Path to Peace in West Asia

Pakistan and Qatar Forge Diplomatic Path to Peace in West Asia

 Pakistan
2
Mitchell Shines as New Zealand Levels Series Against India

Mitchell Shines as New Zealand Levels Series Against India

 Global
3
Telecom Tussle: COAI vs. Navi Mumbai Airport

Telecom Tussle: COAI vs. Navi Mumbai Airport

 India
4
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026