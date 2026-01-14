Jharkhand's Global Leap: From Davos to Oxford
Jharkhand's participation at the World Economic Forum signifies its growing role in India’s economic landscape. Under Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state marks 25 years of formation with a focus on sustainable growth. Showcasing its rich resources, Jharkhand aims to attract global investors and enhance global partnerships.
Jharkhand is set to make its mark on the global stage, as it prepares for participation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. The state's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, will be present to reinforce Jharkhand's standing amidst India's broader economic landscape.
This participation marks a significant milestone as the state celebrates 25 years since its formation. Known for its rich mineral resources, Jharkhand plays a crucial role in India's industrial and energy sectors. It aims to leverage this at the WEF, focusing on partnerships in sustainable energy, infrastructure, and technology.
Jharkhand's engagement at WEF is part of its long-term vision, 'Growth in Harmony with Nature.' By showcasing policy reforms and investment readiness, the state aims to engage directly with global investors, enhancing its visibility and strengthening international partnerships.
