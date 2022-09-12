Left Menu

Tech issue on train halts services between Sultanpur, Ghitorni on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Metro services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on the Yellow Line due to a technical issue in a train, official sources said on Monday. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli.

Updated: 12-09-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 09:07 IST
Metro services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations on the Yellow Line due to a ''technical issue'' in a train, official sources said on Monday. Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

''Yellow Line Update Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted around 7 am to alert commuters. About 20 minutes before that, it had tweeted that there was a ''delay in services'' between Ghitorni and Sultanpur. ''There is some technical issue in a train on that segment, but it is being sorted,'' an official source said.

