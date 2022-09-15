Booking.com appoints Santosh Kumar as Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia

Digital travel company Booking.com on Thursday said it has appointed Santosh Kumar as Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia.

Kumar succeeds Ritu Mehrotra, who earlier served in the same role, Booking.com said in a statement.

With full responsibility for the leadership and development of Booking.com's business in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, Kumar will play a critical role in driving growth, strategy and operations in the region.

Previously, Kumar was the Managing Director of the Indian subcontinent at HRS Group, a global SaaS-based corporate travel accommodation technology provider.

He has also worked at American Express Global Business Travel and has extensive consulting experience working with Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Deloitte, Collabera and Diamond Management and Technology Consultants in USA and India.

