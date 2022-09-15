Left Menu

Booking.com appoints Santosh Kumar as Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:13 IST
Booking.com appoints Santosh Kumar as Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia
  • Country:
  • India

Digital travel company Booking.com on Thursday said it has appointed Santosh Kumar as Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia.

Kumar succeeds Ritu Mehrotra, who earlier served in the same role, Booking.com said in a statement.

With full responsibility for the leadership and development of Booking.com's business in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, Kumar will play a critical role in driving growth, strategy and operations in the region.

Previously, Kumar was the Managing Director of the Indian subcontinent at HRS Group, a global SaaS-based corporate travel accommodation technology provider.

He has also worked at American Express Global Business Travel and has extensive consulting experience working with Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Deloitte, Collabera and Diamond Management and Technology Consultants in USA and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022