Left Menu

European shares fall at open as recession risks weigh

All major European sectoral indexes were lower, as of 0711 GMT, with travel & leisure leading the declines. The World Bank said late on Thursday that the global economy might be inching toward a recession as central banks aggressively tackle sticky inflation, adding to concerns prevailing ahead of the Fed meeting next week.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:53 IST
European shares fall at open as recession risks weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell on Friday, as recession warnings and bets of a large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week knocked down sentiment.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index slid 1% moments after the opening bell, staring at declines of more than 2% for the week. All major European sectoral indexes were lower, as of 0711 GMT, with travel & leisure leading the declines.

The World Bank said late on Thursday that the global economy might be inching toward a recession as central banks aggressively tackle sticky inflation, adding to concerns prevailing ahead of the Fed meeting next week. The International Monetary Fund said it expected a slowdown in the third quarter while warning that some countries were expected to slip into recession in 2023.

Ailing German gas importer Uniper SE tumbled 9.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, as it struggled to keep up with costs after the sudden stoppage of a major natural gas pipeline by Russia earlier in the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022