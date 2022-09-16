Russia adds another 41 Australians to blacklist, ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:24 IST
Russia has barred another 41 Australian nationals from entering the country, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
Among the individuals added are journalists from Australia's Sky News, ABC, 7NEWS and Nine News, as well as arms industry executives.
