Moscow summons Canada envoy over Russian embassy attacks in Ottawa

Russia's foreign ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador and issued a protest over attacks on the Russian embassy in Ottawa, the ministry said on Monday.

It said an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the grounds of the Russian embassy in Ottawa. It also said "aggressive" demonstrators had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)