Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine, after Saudi mediation -Riyadh
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 21-09-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 21:25 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Russia released on Wednesday 10 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a Saudi official said.
The list includes American, British, Swedish, Croatian and Moroccan nationals, the official said, adding that a plane carrying the prisoners landed in the kingdom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British national held in Goa for possessing drugs worth more than Rs 15 lakh
EAM Jaishankar congratulates next British PM Liz Truss on her election
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen, reports AP.
Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as British PM on Tuesday
American voters deluged by ads in fight to control Congress, future elections