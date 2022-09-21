Left Menu

Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine, after Saudi mediation -Riyadh

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 21-09-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 21:25 IST
Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine, after Saudi mediation -Riyadh
Russia released on Wednesday 10 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a Saudi official said.

The list includes American, British, Swedish, Croatian and Moroccan nationals, the official said, adding that a plane carrying the prisoners landed in the kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

