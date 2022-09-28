Austria to start checks at border with Slovakia

Austria will introduce checks at its border with Slovakia from midnight (2200 GMT), an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming a report by the APA news agency.

The ministry spokesperson said the move was in response to Czech government officials saying on Monday the Czech government will temporarily reinstate controls on the border with Slovakia on Thursday to respond to a rise in illegal migration.

