EU supports RDB in designing Rwanda Conservation strategy and masterplan

The European Union (EU) has concluded a technical assistance contract for around FRW 230 million to support Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in designing the Rwanda Conservation strategy and masterplan. The strategy will contribute to the sustainable management of biodiversity in Rwanda and enhance the sector's policy framework by providing guidance for the protection and management of natural and cultural landscape sites or features, including national parks.

On this occasion, the Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Rwanda Michela Tomasella said: "This initiative is yet another demonstration of how the EU supports Rwanda's key development priorities in line with the European Green Deal, the EU's policy package to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Importantly, other actions aiming at promoting co-benefits of climate action and biodiversity conservation are currently under identification by the EU with the Government of Rwanda and civil society representatives. Furthermore, the new sector budget support promoting climate smart agriculture encompasses actions on landscape restoration and agroforestry, key to enhance biodiversity in agriculture. "

Rwanda's vision is to become a leading sustainable, conservation-based tourism destination on the African continent for the benefit of Rwandans. Tourism goals include diversifying Rwanda's unique tourism experiences in order to attract tourists to the country and generate revenues that contribute significantly to Rwanda's overall socio-economic development and promoting Rwanda as a high-quality leisure and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, events/exhibitions) tourism destination.

The partnership launched today will build and strengthen synergies with existing initiatives in Conservation of Nature and Biodiversity and strengthen complementarities among key stakeholders.

(With Inputs from APO)