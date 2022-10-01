SBI Foundation Launches "Dialogue in the Dark" Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) SBI Foundation has partnered with ACE Social Foundation to launch an empathy experience centre, "Dialogue in the Dark", at Maker Chambers III at Nariman Point, Mumbai. Shri Om Prakash Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI, inaugurated the centre on 29th September 2022. Senior officials from SBI were present on the occasion, including CGMs Shri Ajay Kumar Singh and Shri G S Rana, GMs Smt. JoohiSmita Sinha, Shri Manoj Kumar Sinha and Shri Sanjay Prakash, and DGMs Shri R K Tiwari and Shri Lalit Mohan. SBI Foundation's Centre of Excellence for PwDs endeavours to sensitise and build awareness among the general public on the abilities of PwDs, specifically the visually impaired, through this carefully crafted immersive experience blended with fun, curiosity and teamwork. Speaking at the event, Shri Om Prakash Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI, said, "At SBI, we are committed to providing equal opportunities in employment and creating an inclusive workplace, where all employees are treated with respect and dignity. We are proud to be managing one of the largest and most diversified workforces, including persons with all types of disabilities. This initiative reinforces our resolve to promote the abilities of PwDs. We hope more corporates and the public will follow suit to realise the capabilities of PwDs and create empathy-led inclusive environments." Shri Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO, SBI Foundation, shared, "This initiative is a uniquely designed opportunity for the non-disabled to transform their mindset and understand the abilities of PwDs. Through our Centre of Excellence for PwDs, we endeavour to create a more inclusive India - removing barriers to employment and employability for PwDs. We welcome you all to visit the centre in Mumbai and join us in our journey of positively impacting the society." The "Dialogue in the Dark" centre in Mumbai is open to corporates and the public, without any entry fee. The contact details are mentioned below. Please book slots at least one day in advance. For public bookings: +9122 46060045 | For corporate bookings: +91 99405 64250 Address: 9th Floor, Maker Chambers III, Back Bay Reclamation, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 Timings: Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm About SBI Foundation SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank of India. True to its tradition of "Service Beyond Banking", the Foundation currently works in 28 States and Union Territories of India on rural development, healthcare, education, empowerment of PwDs, sustainability & environment, livelihood & skill development, youth empowerment, promotion of sports and more. SBI Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the SBI group in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and create a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit www.sbifoundation.in.

