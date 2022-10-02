MP: Four of family killed after truck hits their car

Four persons, including a couple and their two minor daughters, were killed and another person was seriously injured on Sunday when a truck rammed into their car in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said. The incident occurred near Berkhedi village on the Sagar-Bhopal Road, about 40 km away from the Sagar district headquarters, at around 11 AM, said Rahatgarh police station in-charge Anand Raj. The deceased are identified as Mohit Shukla (38), his wife Raksha Shukla (36) and their two daughters, aged 11 and 7 years. They were returning to their hometown Harda after attending a family function at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Pankaj Shukla, who was driving the car, was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Prima facie, the driver of the truck was drunk, the police officer said, adding that he was arrested and the vehicle impounded. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

