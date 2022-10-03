Left Menu

Two killed, 36 injured in bus accident in Nepal

At least two passengers were killed and 36 others sustained injuries in a bus accident that occurred in Nepal on Monday, police said. Two passengers were killed and 36 were injured in the incident.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-10-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 21:19 IST
Two killed, 36 injured in bus accident in Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least two passengers were killed and 36 others sustained injuries in a bus accident that occurred in Nepal on Monday, police said. The incident occurred near Churiyamai Temple of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-15 along the East-West Highway. Two passengers were killed and 36 were injured in the incident. The ill fated night bus was heading towards Jhapa from Kathmandu, police said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.

Among 36 injured in the incident, 30 have been discharged while the remaining passengers have been shifted to the hospitals of Bharatpur and Kathmandu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022