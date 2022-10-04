IMF to consider $1.3 bln in emergency funding for Ukraine on Oct. 7

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board will consider Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in emergency funding on Thursday as Russia's war against the country continues, two sources familiar with the matter said.

IMF staff have prepared the necessary documents and believe Ukraine has received sufficient financial assurances from its global partners to meet the IMF's debt sustainability requirements and qualify for emergency funds, the sources told Reuters. IMF staff are slated to meet with Ukrainian authorities in Vienna the week of Oct. 17 for technical discussions about Ukraine's economic plans, one of the sources added.

