SASSA appeals non-smart phone owners not to choose EFT payment method

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has appealed to all special SRD-R350 grant beneficiaries or applicants who do not own a smartphone not to choose the EFT payment method.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said the EFT payment method requires smartphones with the corresponding apps for such transaction.

"The customer care unit in Mpumalanga has received numerous complaints from beneficiaries where they fail to process the EFT payment.

"The agency has discovered that all those beneficiaries who cannot process their EFT payment, it is because their phones have little to no computing or internet capacity. The agency is cautioning beneficiaries to choose a suitable method of payment to avoid any inconvenience," SASSA said.

All the applicable methods of payment can be accessed on the SASSA official website at https://srd.sassa.gov.za.Beneficiaries.

Applicants can choose to receive payment through officially selected merchants and financial institutions.

"Beneficiaries or applicants must ensure that they update personal information such as cell phone numbers, surnames, and financial accounts if there are any changes. This will guarantee the right recipient and avoid payment disapproval," the agency said.

SASSA has also urged beneficiaries to avoid asking for assistance from strangers when updating their personal information.

The agency said strangers can use the beneficiary's personal details for fraudulent activities.

For more information, applicants can contact the agency's toll free number: 0800 60 10 11 or [013] 754 - 9428/9363 from 08:00 – 16:00 during weekdays.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)