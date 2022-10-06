Left Menu

Akasa Air performance 'satisfying' in first 60 days: CEO

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube on Thursday said the airlines performance in the first 60 days since starting operations has been satisfying.The airline started operations on August 7 and has six planes in its fleet. It plans to have a total of 18 aircraft by the end of this fiscal.We are very happy, satisfied with...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:21 IST
Akasa Air performance 'satisfying' in first 60 days: CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube on Thursday said the airline's performance in the first 60 days since starting operations has been ''satisfying''.

The airline started operations on August 7 and has six planes in its fleet. It plans to have a total of 18 aircraft by the end of this fiscal.

''We are very happy, satisfied with... our performance,'' Dube said here.

He also said the airline is ''on track'' as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying. The airline is currently flying 30 flights daily.

The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

The airline will soon allow travellers to carry domesticated dogs and cats in cabin and cargo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022