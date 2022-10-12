Left Menu

BoE gilt purchases will end on Oct. 14 - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:53 IST
Bank of England Image Credit: Pixabay
The Bank of England re-iterated on Wednesday that its programme of temporary gilt purchases will end on Oct. 14.

"As the Bank has made clear from the outset, its temporary and targeted purchases of gilts will end on 14 October," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"The governor confirmed this position yesterday, and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels. Beyond 14 October, a number of facilities, including the new TECRF, are in place to ease liquidity pressures on LDIs."

