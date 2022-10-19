Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 10:42 IST
Numel Solutions Private Limited announces an undisclosed series A funding round
NUMEL TEAM ALONG WITH DIRECTORS & FOUNDERS DURING COMPANY 2ND ANNUAL CELEBRATIONS. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/SRV): NUMEL SOLUTIONS, a next-generation disruptive solution development organization that primarily works on AI-based technology solutions to industry problems announced the completion of an undisclosed Series A funding round. NUMEL SOLUTIONS will use the funds to expand its Indian operations to enable its AI and Machine Learning based premium product (HELPX) in major Indian markets in the next 4-5 months.

The funding round was led by Marvel Hostings Ltd., on September 28, 2022, a Hyderabad-based hospitality services group that operates under various Brands in the hospitality Industry in India. HELPX is Numel's Personal Security Platform that is targeted at saving a person in distress through social policing and authorized agencies.

The platform is based on the idea of a first emergency responder system for any person in need of help and sends alert notifications to Registered users in close proximity

Emergency contacts Complete privacy of data (Serverless Application)

User information such as data, images, and videos are stored on the user's device only. Numel Solutions Pvt Ltd is a start-up incorporated in May 2020 for developing CUSTOM DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS for Software applications, Custom PCB boards, Industrial IoT & Custom Drone manufacturing.

Marvel Hostings Limited is a public company incorporated on June 19, 1996. They are involved in hotels, camping sites, and other short-stay accommodations. This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

