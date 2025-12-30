Russia's Aggression: Targeting Ukraine's Odesa Ports

Russia launched a series of attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported. The assault damaged a Panama-flagged civilian ship and oil storage tanks in the Black Sea ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk. One civilian was injured during the incident, according to statements on Telegram.

The targeted strike is seen as an attempt by Russia to disrupt logistical operations and hinder shipping activities in the region. Despite the destruction, the ports continue to function, underscoring their importance to Ukraine's foreign trade and economy, which heavily relies on agricultural exports. Odesa, Pivdennyi, and Chornomorsk have evolved into strategic hubs amid the years-long conflict.

Maritime tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated recently, with both countries targeting each other's naval and commercial interests in the Black Sea. Ukrainian sea drones have been increasingly deployed against Russia's naval assets, while Russian attacks have intensified on Odesa's port infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)