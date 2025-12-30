Tragic Altercation: Young Woman Fatally Attacked in Sikkim
A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim's Dzongu was allegedly killed by her boyfriend during a visit to a relative's house in Gangtok. The tragic incident occurred during a disagreement, leading to a fatal assault. The accused is currently in police custody as investigations continue.
A young woman, aged 22, tragically lost her life following a brutal attack allegedly perpetrated by her boyfriend in the district of Gangtok, Sikkim, police confirmed on Tuesday.
The unfortunate event unfolded in Marchak, under the jurisdiction of the Ranipool police station, when the victim, a native of Dzongu in North Sikkim, was at a relative's residence with her boyfriend. An officer reported that during a heated argument, the boyfriend aggressively seized a sharp object and assaulted her, causing severe injuries.
Despite efforts to rush the victim to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries en route. The accused has been apprehended as authorities continue their investigation into the matter.
