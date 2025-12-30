Tensions Escalate: Ghazipur Triple Murder Unravels Rivalry Aftermath

The unsettling discovery of a third body in a Ghazipur village pond has intensified focus on an escalating feud between two groups of young villagers. Authorities have made strides in the investigation, tracing the murder back to a violent clash during the Dussehra festival.

The bodies, initially concealed in the pond after their murder with sharp-edged weapons, were gradually uncovered as the water level dropped. With the discovery of Ankit Singh's body, pressure mounts on the local police to swiftly bring those responsible to justice. A total of 12 suspects are being scrutinized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Gahmar's local social worker, Ishwar Singh, emphasized the necessity of guiding youth towards constructive paths, a call echoed amidst heightened village tensions. As police officials continue their investigation, the community grapples with the chilling aftermath of the triple homicide, demanding justice and safety measures for their young residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)