Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Ghazipur Triple Murder Unravels Rivalry Aftermath

A triple murder rooted in an old feud between two youth groups in a Ghazipur village led to bodies being found in a pond. Police have registered a case against 12 individuals. The third body, that of Ankit Singh, was recovered as the pond's water receded. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:52 IST
Tensions Escalate: Ghazipur Triple Murder Unravels Rivalry Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The unsettling discovery of a third body in a Ghazipur village pond has intensified focus on an escalating feud between two groups of young villagers. Authorities have made strides in the investigation, tracing the murder back to a violent clash during the Dussehra festival.

The bodies, initially concealed in the pond after their murder with sharp-edged weapons, were gradually uncovered as the water level dropped. With the discovery of Ankit Singh's body, pressure mounts on the local police to swiftly bring those responsible to justice. A total of 12 suspects are being scrutinized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Gahmar's local social worker, Ishwar Singh, emphasized the necessity of guiding youth towards constructive paths, a call echoed amidst heightened village tensions. As police officials continue their investigation, the community grapples with the chilling aftermath of the triple homicide, demanding justice and safety measures for their young residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

 India
2
Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation

Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensatio...

 India
3
Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

 India
4
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025