Saudi Crown Prince won't attend Arab summit in Algeria due to doctors' advice

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not travel to Algeria next month to attend a summit of the Arab League because of doctors' advice, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said on Sunday, citing a statement by the royal court.

The royal court said doctors had advised Prince Mohammed, 37, to avoid long-haul flights that might affect his middle ear. It has not previously said the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, had ear problems.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will head the kingdom's delegation to the Arab League summit instead, the statement said.

